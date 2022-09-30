Notification Settings

UN vote set to condemn ‘illegal’ Russian referendums

World NewsPublished:

The vote aims to reaffirm the UN’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Russian recruits
The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally-recognised borders.

Red Square
People make preparations for a concert at Red Square (AP)

The Kremlin has announced plans to move on annexing Russian-controlled areas of the four regions Friday, and Russia is certain to veto the resolution.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier this week that if that happens the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained late on Thursday by The Associated Press, would order Russia to “desist and refrain from actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

It would also demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

