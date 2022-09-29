Police unsure if girl, 15, killed in gunfight was abducted by her father

Teenager Savannah Graziano

A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager in his pick-up truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said.

Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed on Tuesday in a shootout with police on a motorway in the high desert east of Los Angeles after a 45-mile chase.

Shots were fired at the officers from the truck as it was being chased.

Once it came to a stop, the girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, got out and ran toward officers amid a hail of gunfire, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father – or both.

Anthony John Graziano was declared dead at the scene (City of Fontana Police Department/AP)

Police said the only weapon retrieved at the scene was a rifle in the truck, where Anthony Graziano died.

There is police video of the shootout that authorities are reviewing.

The California Department of Justice said it is investigating the shooting.

A state law that took effect last year requires the department to review any officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.

While many questions remain regarding Tuesday’s gunfight, police in Fontana — where Graziano’s wife, Tracy Martinez, was killed on Monday — offered some details about the family’s life before the bloodshed.

Anthony Graziano moved out of the family’s home a month or two before the killing, as the couple went through a divorce, Fontana Sgt Christian Surgent told the Associated Press.

Savannah Graziano left with her father, while her younger brother stayed with their mother.

Sheriff Dicus provides an update on the status of the deputy involved shooting investigation in Hesperia. pic.twitter.com/qHX9VC1e1P — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 28, 2022

Police issued an amber alert after Ms Martinez’s killing, saying Savannah Graziano had been abducted by her father.

Now, detectives are trying to determine whether or not she was forced into leaving Fontana.

“Did she go willingly?” Mr Surgent said.

“Or was she actually abducted? We haven’t been able to prove that just yet.”

Fontana police had not received any reports of domestic violence at the home before this week, Mr Surgent said, and child services had not been involved with the family.

Neither parent was on probation or parole at the time and investigators believe Savannah was being home-schooled while she lived with her father, who police said liked to camp in the desert and mountains in his truck.

On Monday, witnesses saw Ms Martinez walking in Fontana when Graziano picked her up in his truck.

Mr Surgent said it was unclear whether she was forced into the vehicle or got in on her own.

In a 39-second video, the San Bernadino Sheriff accuses Savannah Graziano, a 15-yr-old kidnapping victim, of shooting at officers. She was killed during the encounter w/the police The Sheriff offers no proof for his extraordinary claim There are numerous issues with his account https://t.co/gv3OdvTtac — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 29, 2022

“And immediately that’s when they started arguing and yelling and domestic violence was occurring,” he said.

Ms Martinez got out of the truck and Graziano opened fire with a handgun, hitting her multiple times, Mr Surgent said.

The shooting in the street near a primary school during morning drop-off forced pupils and parents to duck for cover.

Graziano fled and drove to get Savannah, who likely was wherever they had been staying that day, Mr Surgent said.

The son was at the family’s home at the time and was not involved.

The next day, a 911 caller reported seeing the suspect’s Nissan Frontier around Barstow, nearly 70 miles north of Fontana.

Police located the truck and chased it on the motorway to Hesperia.

Throughout the pursuit, Graziano was “constantly shooting back at the deputies” with a rifle through the truck’s back window, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said on Tuesday during a press conference.

Law enforcement vehicles surrounded the vehicle driven by Anthony John Graziano, 45, following a gun battle with the man near Main Street on the 15 freeway in Victorville Tuesday/Family member stand at a memorial for the murdered mother near Cypress Elem. school in Fontana. pic.twitter.com/UFeKCfHeUm — Will Lester (@WillLesterPhoto) September 27, 2022

Mr Dicus said there were “some indications” Savannah was shooting at officers during the chase but did not provide any details.

A firefight in Hesperia ensued when the truck went off-road and somehow became disabled, with dozens of bullets flying.

Savannah ran toward officers — who did not realise it was her — in the chaos and went down amid the gunfire.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

Her father was found in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene.