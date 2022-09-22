Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

A Mobile phone or Cell phone being held in a hand showing the Tap Air Portugal app on screen

Portugal’s national airline says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web.

No payment data was taken in the cyberattack, TAP Air Portugal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The attack began almost a month ago and is being investigated by Portuguese authorities with the help of specialists from Microsoft, the airline said.

Watch our CEO's, Christine Ourmières-Widener, message on the cyber attack on TAP. You can consult all the updated information on the subject here: https://t.co/LGUIj1xlNg. pic.twitter.com/MhuKiCConz — TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) September 21, 2022

The hackers obtained names, nationalities, genders, date of births and addresses, emails and telephone contact details, the airline said without elaborating.