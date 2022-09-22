Notification Settings

Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

World NewsPublished:

.No payment data was taken in the cyberattack, TAP Air Portugal said in a statement on Wednesday.

A Mobile phone or Cell phone being held in a hand showing the Tap Air Portugal app on screen

Portugal’s national airline says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web.

No payment data was taken in the cyberattack, TAP Air Portugal said in a statement on Wednesday.

The attack began almost a month ago and is being investigated by Portuguese authorities with the help of specialists from Microsoft, the airline said.

The hackers obtained names, nationalities, genders, date of births and addresses, emails and telephone contact details, the airline said without elaborating.

Portuguese newspaper Expresso said a hacker group called Ragnar Locker was offering the information of 1.5 million TAP Air Portugal customers on the dark web.

