Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

Alex Jones, right, enters court with members of his security team

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took to the witness box at his defamation trial as he and his lawyer try to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

More than a dozen family members of some of the 20 children and six teachers killed in the shooting also showed up to observe Jones’s evidence in Waterbury Superior Court, which is about 20 miles from Newtown.

Jones has been in Connecticut this week to prepare for his appearance.

He held a press conference outside the courthouse on Wednesday, criticising the proceedings — as he has on his Infowars show — as a “travesty of justice” and calling the judge a “tyrant”.

He made similar comments on his way into the court on Thursday, indicating he may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not answer some questions.

Judge Barbara Bellis listens to an argument by a lawyer for the families during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

“This is not really a trial,” he said.

“This is a show trial, a literal kangaroo court.”

Plaintiff lawyers began by asking Jones whether he believes Judge Barbara Bellis is a tyrant and whether he calls a lot of people tyrants.

“Only when they act like it,” he said.

Several victims’ relatives, meanwhile, have given emotional evidence during the trial about being traumatised by people calling the shooting fake, including confrontations at their homes and in public, and messages including death and rape threats.

The plaintiffs include an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the victims.

Jennifer Hensler wipes away tears as she gives evidence (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

Ms Bellis last year found Jones liable by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial as punishment for what she called his repeated failures to turn over documents to their lawyers.

The six-member jury only will be deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Ms Bellis began the day going over with Jones the topics he cannot give evidence about, including free speech rights, the Sandy Hook families 73 million dollar (£65 million) settlement earlier this year with gun maker Remington – the company made the Bushmaster rifle used to kill the victims at Sandy Hook – the percentage of Jones’ shows that discussed Sandy Hook and whether he profited from those shows or a similar case in Texas.

“This is not the appropriate forum for you to offer that testimony,” Ms Bellis said.

Jones indicated that he understood.

Ms Bellis said in court on Wednesday that she was prepared to handle any incendiary evidence from Jones – with contempt of court proceedings if necessary.

Alex Jones speaks to the media outside the courthouse (Michael Hill/AP)

Jones also was found liable by default in two similar lawsuits over the hoax lies in his hometown of Austin, Texas, where a jury in one of the trials ordered Jones last month to pay nearly 50 million dollars (£44.4 million) in damages to the parents of one of the children killed.

A third trial in Texas is expected to begin near the end of the year.

When Jones faced the Texas jury last month and gave evidence under oath, he toned down his rhetoric.

He said he realised the hoax lies were irresponsible and the school shooting was “100% real”.

“I unintentionally took part in things that did hurt these people’s feelings,” said Jones, who also acknowledged raising conspiracy claims about other mass tragedies, from the Oklahoma City and Boston Marathon bombings to the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida, “and I’m sorry for that”.

Jones had portrayed the Sandy Hook shooting as staged by crisis actors as part of gun control efforts.

A screen grab from Infowars with the headline “FBI says no one killed at Sandy Hook” is shown to the jury (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

Evidence at the current trial has also focused on website analytics data run by Infowars employees showing how its sales of dietary supplements, food, clothing and other items spiked around the time Jones talked about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Evidence, including internal Infowars emails and depositions, also shows dissension within the company about pushing the hoax lies.

Jones’s lawyer Norman Pattis is arguing that any damages should be limited and accused the victims’ relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

The relatives said they continue to fear for their safety because of what the hoax believers have done and might do.

Jennifer Hensel, whose six-year-old daughter Avielle Richman was among the dead, said on Wednesday that she still monitors her surroundings, even checking the back seat of her car, for safety reasons.

She said she is trying to shield her two children, aged seven and five, from the hoax lies.

A juror cried during her evidence.

“They’re so young,” she said of her children.