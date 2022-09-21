Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania

Stranded whales

About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the south-eastern coast.

The pod, which is stranded on Ocean Beach, appears to be pilot whales and at least half are presumed to still be alive, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said.

A team from the Marine Conservation Programme was assembling whale rescue gear and heading to the area, the department said.

A rescuer pours water over one of the stranded whales on Ocean Beach, near Strahan

A resident told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that the whales were visible near the entrance to Macquarie Harbour and described the stranding as a “massive event”.

David Midson, general manager of the West Coast Council, urged people to stay clear.

“Whales are a protected species, even once deceased, and it is an offence to interfere with a carcass,” the environment department said.

The pod stranded on Ocean Beach appears to be pilot whales

Griffith University marine scientist Olaf Meynecke said it is unusual for sperm whales to wash ashore.

He said that warmer temperatures could also be changing the ocean currents and moving the whale’s traditional food sources.

“They will be going to different areas and searching for different food sources,” Mr Meynecke said.

The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers

“When they do this, they are not in the best physical condition because they might be starving so this can lead them to take more risks and maybe go closer to shore.”

Fourteen sperm whales were discovered on Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania’s northern coast.

The department said it is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania.

Authorities have urged people to stay clear of the area

The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers, for reasons that are not entirely understood.