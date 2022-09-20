One man killed as Palestinian forces and residents clash in West Bank

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian security forces have exchanged fire with militants in the centre of the West Bank’s second-largest city as angry residents pelted an armoured jeep with objects and chased it away.

One man was reported dead in the incident, sparked by an arrest raid against local militants, which marked a rare case of deadly internal Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank.

It also reflected the deep unpopularity of the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority (PA), which is widely seen as collaborating with an entrenched system of Israeli military domination.

Amateur videos posted to social media showed local youths pelting a Palestinian military-style jeep with bricks, stones and metal bars before chasing the vehicle from the central Martyrs Square. The sound of gunfire echoed through the city, known as the West Bank’s business capital, for several hours.

Palestinians clash with security forces in the West Bank city of Nablus (Nasser Nasser/AP)

The violence was reminiscent of how Palestinians typically protest against Israeli troops.

The northern West Bank is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants, and the Palestinian Authority has frequently had difficulty maintaining control in the area over the years.

The authority maintains close security ties with Israel in a shared struggle against Islamic militants. This has helped fuel the perception that the PA is merely a subcontractor for Israel, interested more in its own survival than improving the lives of its people.

Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank is in its 55th year, with no signs of ending any time soon. The last substantial round of peace talks ended in 2009.

The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank, home to 500,000 Israeli settlers, as the heartland of a future independent state.

In recent months, the PA’s standing has been further weakened as Israel carried out nightly arrest raids. Israel launched the crackdown last spring after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, some of which were launched by militants from the area.

Some 90 Palestinians have died in the arrest raids, many said by Israel to have been militants, or local youths who came out to protest against the raids.

Palestinian security forces rest after clashes with militants (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Israel says it is forced to act because Palestinian security forces have failed to do so. The Palestinians say it is difficult and humiliating to co-operate with the Israelis at a time when there is no political resolution on the horizon.

The US has pushed both sides to restore quiet, but the Biden administration has failed to present a diplomatic plan, focusing instead on small measures to improve the Palestinian economy.

Palestinian officials refused to comment on Tuesday’s operation, but two Hamas militants were arrested in the raid, according to the men’s families. One of them was close to another militant who was recently killed in an Israeli raid.

Residents accused Palestinian security forces of making the arrests on behalf of Israel and began shooting into the air and burning tyres. Palestinian security responded with tear gas, and exchanges of fire took place.

Hisham Yaish, a local resident, wrote on Facebook that his 53-year-old brother Firas had been killed in a gunfight. He did not accuse either side of firing the deadly bullet, saying only his brother “was killed in the tragic incidents”.

Hamas, which is locked in a bitter rivalry with the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, said the Palestinian security forces had killed him.

Hamas condemned the raid and accused the PA of collaborating with Israel.

“While the enemy continues to carry out killings, arrests, Judaisation and settlements, the authority identifies with it by continuing security co-ordination, suppressing our people, and pursuing and arresting resistance fighters in behaviour outside all our national norms,” Hamas said in a statement.

In a statement to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Palestinian security spokesman Major General Talal Dwaikat confirmed Mr Yaish’s death.

He said the cause was unknown, but claimed an initial report found that security forces were not in the area where he was killed.