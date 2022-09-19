Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Valery Polyakov, who took longest single trip to space, dies

World NewsPublished:

Polyakov’s record of 437 days in space began on January 8 1994.

Valery Polyakov
Valery Polyakov

Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russia’s space agency announced on Monday.

Dr Polyakov’s record of 437 days in space began on January 8 1994, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Soviet space station Mir.

While aboard Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning on March 22 1995.

Upon landing, Dr Polyakov declined to be carried out of the Soyuz capsule, as is common practice to allow readjustment to the pull of gravity.

He was helped to climb out himself and he walked to a nearby transport vehicle.

Dr Polyakov had trained as a physician and wanted to demonstrate that the human body could endure extended periods in space.

Dr Polyakov previously had spent 288 days in space on a mission in 1988-89.

The announcement by space agency Roscosmos did not state a cause of death.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News