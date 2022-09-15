Presidents of China and Russia at security summit in Uzbekistan

Samarkand

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian were in Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to US influence.

The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Co-operation Organisation comes at a time when Mr Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.

The summit in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Mr Xi’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic two and a half years ago, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself as a regional power.

He was greeted at Samarkand airport by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The palace where the summit of the eight-nation Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, led by China and Russia, will take a place in Samarkand (Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan/AP)

Musicians played a fanfare on karnays, a traditional wind instrument that resembles a long trumpet.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi were due to meet one-on-one and discuss Ukraine, according to the Russian president’s foreign affairs adviser.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was due to arrive on Thursday, according to his government, though there was no indication whether he might meet separately with Mr Xi or Mr Putin.

Chinese-Indian relations are strained due to clashes between soldiers from the two sides in a dispute over a border in a remote area of the Himalayas.

Other SCO governments include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. Observers include Iran and Afghanistan.

The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing’s more assertive foreign policy.

The region is part of China’s multibillion-pound Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure across an arc of dozens of countries from the South Pacific through Asia to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

China’s economic inroads into Central Asia have fuelled unease in Russia, which sees the region as its sphere of influence.