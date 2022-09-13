Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia

Downed drone

Ukraine’s military has claimed for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian military published images of the wreckage of the device, which resembles a triangular drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi.

Military officials said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive there.

If confirmed, the device symbolises the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.

US intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine.

While Iranian officials initially denied this, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world’s top powers.

The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and had not detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv.

An inscription on the drone identified it as an “M214 Gran-2”, which did not immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.

Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a US aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021.

The delta-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 1,240 miles, though Iran has offered few details.

Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions”. The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or upon impact.

Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord.

Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.