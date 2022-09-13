Notification Settings

Papua New Guinea declares King Charles III head of state

World NewsPublished:

Papua is one of five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the British monarch holds the position.

Princess Royal visit to Papua New Guinea

The leaders of Papua New Guinea have held a ceremony to honour the Queen and proclaim King Charles III as the country’s new head of state.

Governor-General Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape were joined by dignitaries at the ceremony outside Parliament in the capital Port Moresby.

Papua is one of five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the British monarch is head of state. They also include Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

“In reflection of the life she lived, the exemplary performance of duties as the head of the state of Papua New Guinea, it is in this connection that we all gather here this morning to acknowledge her passing and to acknowledge and witness the ascension of the throne of King Charles III,” Mr Marape said.

Mr Marape and other leaders are set to meet Charles on Friday, which coincides with Papua New Guinea’s 47th independence day anniversary, local media reported.

He met the Princess Royal when she visited the country earlier this year.

World News

