Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

Family and friends watch as investigators search for a father and three children

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said.

Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.

Their bodies were found on July 12.

The family went missing after leaving on July 6 to go to the pond on Indianapolis’ south side.

Searchers look at a large pond during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star/AP)

Officers went to the pond on July 12 after a report of a dead person in the water.

A man was pronounced dead, and a dive team later found a vehicle with the bodies of three children inside, police said at the time.

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a 10,000 US dollar (£8,691) reward for information leading to their whereabouts.

They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days.

A woman watches the search, which ended when the bodies of a man and his three young children were found in a submerged car (Grace Hollars/The Indianapolis Star/AP)

Mr Moorman’s sister, Mariah Moorman, had said her brother’s phone last pinged near the pond at about 12.40am on July 7, a few hours after he was seen.

She said her brother often went night fishing.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” she told The Indianapolis Star at the time.