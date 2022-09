California sheriff’s deputy wanted in double killing

Sheriff’s Deputy Homicide Suspect

Authorities are seeking a Northern California sheriff’s deputy in connection with the killing of a husband and wife in their home in the early hours of Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials said they were searching for Devin Williams Jr, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Mr Williams apparently knew the couple but investigators were still trying “to fine-tune their connection” and determine the motive, according to Alameda County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt Ray Kelly.

Dublin Police are actively investigating this horrific crime. 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. He is not believed to be in the area, but if seen call 911 immediately and do not attempt to contact. https://t.co/J4dz1I7xEy — Dublin Police (@DublinCAPolice) September 7, 2022

“There is an active hunt under way for Mr Williams and we encourage him to surrender to any local law enforcement location (or) police station,” he said.

Police were called to a home in Dublin — a city in the East Bay about 35 miles from San Francisco — around 12:45am. The 911 caller said two people had been shot inside the residence and the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Both victims, whose names were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Kelly said a male relative of the couple who was visiting was unhurt and was talking to detectives about what occurred.

Witnesses identified the gunman as Mr Williams, 24. The sheriff’s office said he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Mr Kelly said Mr Williams has been with the sheriff’s office for a year and was still on probation. He was assigned to the agency’s court services division in the city of Oakland.

Mr Williams, who is from Stockton, briefly worked with the Stockton Police Department, where he completed their police academy but was ultimately let go after he failed their field training programme, Mr Kelly said.

Mr Williams is believed to be driving a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2015 Hyundai. Both have California licence plates.

Dublin police, who called the slayings a “horrific crime” on Twitter, said Mr Williams was no longer believed to be in the area of the shooting.

The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities believe Mr Williams might flee to Southern California.

Anyone who spots Mr Williams is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Other details were not immediately available. Authorities have planned a late morning news conference to discuss the case.