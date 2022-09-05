UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

The stories of the families I met in Baidoa, #Somalia, need to be heard by people around the world. Their children are dying. Their livelihoods are gone. Their suffering is immense.

We fear it’s about to get worse.

We can’t allow that to happen. pic.twitter.com/mZew6ZMf5U

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) September 4, 2022