Ferries and schools suspended as China braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor

Cities in eastern China have suspended ferry services and suspended schools as they brace for the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor, a strong storm that is expected to also affect neighbouring Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

Shanghai on Sunday suspended ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas.

The eastern business hub of Wenzhou has also ordered all classes to be suspended on Monday.

Fishing boats are tied up in port ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor, in Yeosu, South Korea (Jang Duck-jong/Yonhap/AP)

Hinnamnor is the strongest global storm of 2022 so far, and is forecast to move gradually north into the East China Sea.

Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan’s Okinawa. The storm is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean peninsula, raising the possibility of flooding.

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 109mph, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

China’s National Meteorological Centre issued a yellow typhoon warning at 10am on Sunday local time, forecasting heavy rain in north-eastern Zhejiang, Shanghai and self-governing Taiwan.

People make their way through heavy rain in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Ships have been told to return to port to take shelter from the wind, and the centre has also urged people against large gatherings both indoors and outdoors.

In Taiwan, more than 600 residents in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu counties were evacuated to nearby shelters on Saturday amid the heavy rain and strong winds, according to the island’s Central News Agency.

The typhoon caused a landslide in Taiwan’s Miaoli county, and blew over some 100 roadside trees.