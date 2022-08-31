Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

At least 10 die after truck crashes at school bus stop in Indonesia

World NewsPublished:

Most of the victims were elementary school pupils.

Indonesia Truck Crash
Indonesia Truck Crash

At least 10 people have died – most of them elementary school pupils – after a truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital crashed at a bus stop in front of a school.

The pupils were waiting for a ride home after finishing classes when the truck smashed into a bus stop on the main road connecting the Bekasi area and East Jakarta.

There were about 20 students at the scene, and those who were injured were taken to two hospitals.

Indonesia Truck Crash
Police officers work at the site of the accident in Bekasi (AP)

The truck also hit a telecommunications pole that fell down and crushed motorbikes and a pickup truck that was crossing the road. The driver of the pickup also died.

Police detained the driver of the truck as part of an investigation.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News