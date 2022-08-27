Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station

Russia hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia – 5 people were killed.

Among them are 29 year old Anastasiia Borovyk and her two children, 8 and 2 years old.

Anastasia worked as head of the Culture and Leisure Center in Kamyanska village council.

RIP. So painful. pic.twitter.com/P7yPib5abk

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 27, 2022