Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The author was about to give a lecture in western New York.

Author Salman Rushdie
Author Salman Rushdie

Sir Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked on Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Sir Salman as he was being introduced.

The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Sir Salman’s condition was not immediately known.

Salman Rushdie Assault
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution (Joshua Goodman/AP)

Sir Salman’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Sir Salman’s death.

A bounty of over three million dollars was offered for anyone who kills the British-Indian author, although the Iranian government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered.

In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Sir Salman to 3.3 million dollars (now £2.7m).

Sir Salman dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Sir Salman published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fatwa.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News