Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

World NewsPublished:

One rollercoaster train is understood to have braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg.

Germany Roller Coaster Accident
Germany Roller Coaster Accident

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.

One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and fire and rescue services were called in to help.

Germany Roller Coaster Accident
Rescue helicopters are seen in a field near the Legoland amusement park in Guenzburg, southern Germany where least 34 people were injured in an accident on a rollercoaster (Stefan Puchner/dpa/AP/PA)

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon rollercoaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.

Last week, a woman died in another rollercoaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old woman fell out of the rollercoaster as it was moving and died of her injuries. The cause for the accident has not yet been identified.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News