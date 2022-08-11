Firefighters battle major wildfire in France

Firefighters tackling a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France

More than 1,000 firefighters are struggling to contain a massive wildfire which has burned a large area of pine forest in south-west France – in a region already ravaged by flames last month.

Local authorities said more than 26 square miles have burned since Tuesday in the Gironde region and neighbouring Landes as France, like other European countries, swelters through a hot and dry summer.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40C on Thursday in the region.

Firefighters tackling a blaze near Hostens, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France (SDIS 33/AP)

The blaze forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people and destroyed at least 16 houses.

Photographs released by firefighters showed flames raging through pine forests overnight, sending clouds of smoke in the air and illuminating the sky with intense orange light.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and interior minister Gerald Darmanin are due to visit the evacuated small town of Hostens on Thursday to meet firefighters, rescuers, local officials and volunteers.

Mr Darmanin said nine aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to fight the blaze.

France is this week in the midst of its fourth heat wave of the year (SDIS 33/AP)

The Gironde region was hit last month by major wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 39,000 people, including residents and tourists.