Norway’s King Harald V in hospital with fever

World NewsPublished:

Harald tested positive for Covid-19 in March, but only had mild symptoms.

King Harald V of Norway
Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has been admitted to hospital for an examination relating to fever, the palace has said.

“His Majesty The King was admitted to Rikshospitalet today for investigation for fever,” the royal household said, adding that the monarch’s condition is stable.

Rikshospitalet is part of Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in the capital.

In March, Harald tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms.

He had a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne after the death of his father, King Olav, on January 17 1991.

