Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south

A body is removed

Ukrainian troops have struck a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying the country’s south, as Russia pounded several areas in Ukraine with rocket and artillery strikes.

The Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River late on Tuesday, the deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration for the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said.

He said the bridge was still standing but its deck was pierced with holes, stopping vehicles from crossing.

Rescuers remove debris after a Russian missile attack on Monday in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region (AP)

The near-one-mile bridge sustained serious damage in Ukrainian shelling last week, when it took multiple hits.

It was closed for trucks but had remained open for passenger vehicles until the strike late on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces used the US-supplied Himars multiple rocket launchers to hit the bridge, Mr Stremousov said.

The bridge is the main crossing across the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.

People walk in a yard of a apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine (AP)

The only other option is a dam at the hydroelectric plant in Kakhovka, which also came under Ukrainian fire last week but has remained open for traffic.

Knocking the crossings out would make it hard for the Russian military to keep supplying its forces in the region amid repeated Ukrainian attacks.

Early in the war, Russian troops quickly overran the Kherson region just north of the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

They have faced Ukrainian counter-attacks, but have largely held their ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AP)

The Ukrainian attacks on the bridge in Kherson come as the bulk of the Russian forces are fighting in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where they have made slow gains in the face of ferocious Ukrainian resistance.

Supplies of US weapons such as Himars have helped slow the Russian advances.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian military losses have climbed to nearly 40,000, adding that tens of thousands more were wounded and maimed. His claim could not be independently verified.