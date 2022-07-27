Two former US officers jailed for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

Two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during his May 2020 killing have been sentenced to jail.

J Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years and Tou Thao got three-and-a-half years, which a judge said reflected their level of culpability in a case that sparked worldwide protests as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes.

As Chauvin pinned Mr Floyd’s neck, Kueng held his back, officer Thomas Lane held his feet and Thao kept bystanders back during the killing, which was recorded by witnesses.

From left, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The federal government brought the civil rights charges against all four officers in May 2021, a month after Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court.

They were seen as an affirmation of the Justice Department’s priorities to address racial inequities in policing, a promise made by President Joe Biden before his election.

They came just a week after federal prosecutors brought hate crimes charges in the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and announced two sweeping probes into policing in two states.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty last year to violating Floyd’s civil rights and the civil rights of a teenager in an unrelated case, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison.