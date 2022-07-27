Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and ends ‘strict isolation’

Joe Biden

Joe Biden is ending his Covid-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday, the White House said.

Mr Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said the president has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever.

Dr O’Connor added that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Mr Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation”.

The president is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden later Wednesday.