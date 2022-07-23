Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Several killed in flash floods in southern Iran

World NewsPublished:

Heavy rain saw river levels rise quickly in Estahban, Fars province.

Rescue team
Rescue team

Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city’s governor Yousef Karegar.

He said rescue teams have saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people are still missing.

Flash flood rescue team
A rescue team searches for people missing following the flash floods (Iranian Red Crescent Society/AP)

Iran’s meteorology department had warned of heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change.

The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News