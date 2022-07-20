Notification Settings

Six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe elected president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

World NewsPublished:

Mr Wickremesinghe became acting president after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country last week and resigned by email.

Sri Lankan legislators have chosen six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president to succeed the ousted leader who fled the country.

The vote risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Mr Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May, hoping to bring stability to a country engulfed in its worst economic crisis in memory.

Mr Wickremesinghe became acting president after Mr Rajapaksa fled the country last week and resigned by email.

Protesters watch a screen broadcasting proceedings of the election in parliament outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Protesters near a screen broadcasting proceedings of the election in parliament outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Mr Wickremesinghe, 73, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs.

He has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and was backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition.

But he is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from Mr Rajapaksa’s government.

The vote of 134 legislators put Mr Wickremesinghe ahead of former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, who received 82 votes.

The Marxist candidate had three.

