Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman

Indiana Mall Shooting

Police said a shooting at an Indiana mall killed three people and wounded two others before a civilian shot and killed the gunman on Sunday evening.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” he said.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Greenwood Police Department chief Jim Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.