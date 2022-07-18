Notification Settings

Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth £15m

World NewsPublished:

The contraband was discovered hidden behind sawn timber following checks on a ship coming from Africa last week, according to authorities.

Malaysian customs officials with the seized elephant tusks
Malaysian authorities said they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit (£15 million).

The customs department said it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa.

This included 13,227lbs (6,000kg) of elephant tusks, 220lbs (100kg) of pangolin scales, 55lbs (25kg) of rhino horns and 661lbs (300kg) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones seized by Malaysian authorities
Elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones seized by Malaysian authorities (Vincent Thian/AP)

Investigations were ongoing into the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details.

It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia.

Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

