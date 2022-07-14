Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Japanese PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

World NewsPublished:

Mr Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has blamed inadequate police security for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.

Mr Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate.

Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Mr Abe.

A portrait of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe at the residence of Japan’s ambassador to France in Paris
A portrait of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe at the residence of Japan’s ambassador to France in Paris (Michel Euler, Pool)

A suspect was arrested at the spot and is being detained for questioning.

Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumoured link between Mr Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News