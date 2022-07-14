Biden and Lapid discuss Iran and integrating Israel in Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual summit with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear programme, with the Israeli leader vowing afterwards that “there will be no nuclear Iran”.

The US president, who is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday, said he also stressed to Mr Lapid the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.

Their one-on-one talks are the centrepiece of a 48-hour visit by Mr Biden aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the US and Israel.

The leaders also issued a joint declaration emphasising military co-operation and a commitment to preventing Iran, which Israel considers an enemy, from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We discussed the Iranian threat,” Mr Lapid told reporters afterwards.

“There will be no nuclear Iran.”

Israeli officials have sought to use Mr Biden’s first visit to the Middle East as president to underscore that Iran’s nuclear programme has progressed too far and encourage the Biden administration to scuttle efforts to revive a 2015 agreement with Iran to limit its development.

Resurrecting the deal brokered by Barack Obama’s administration and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018 was a key priority for Mr Biden as he entered office.

But administration officials have become increasingly pessimistic about the chances of getting Tehran back into compliance.

In the joint statement, the United States said it is ready to use “all elements of its national power” to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.

Mr Biden, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 that aired on Wednesday, offered strong assurances of his determination to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power, saying he would be willing to use force as a “last resort” if necessary.

Iran announced last week that it has enriched uranium to 60% purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade quality.

The joint declaration being announced on Thursday could hold important symbolic importance for Mr Biden’s meeting this weekend with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as he seeks to strengthen a region-wide alliance against Iran.

“I talked about how important it was … for Israel to be totally integrated in the region,” Mr Biden said after the one-on-one meeting with Mr Lapid.

Thursday’s meeting could also provide a boost for Mr Lapid, who is serving as interim prime minister until elections in November.

Mr Lapid’s main opponent is the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the joint appearance with Mr Biden could help burnish his credentials as a statesman and leader.

Israel will hold its fifth election in less than four years this autumn.

Mr Biden and Mr Lapid also scheduled a joint news conference on Thursday and participated in a virtual summit with India and the United Arab Emirates, a collection of countries known as the I2U2.

The United Arab Emirates announced it will help finance a two billion dollar (£1.7 billion) project supporting agriculture in India.

Mr Lapid, 58, is a former journalist and television anchor who entered politics only a decade ago.

He served as finance minister under Mr Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, before becoming leader of the opposition and cobbling together a diverse, eight-party coalition ending Mr Netanyahu’s government.

Naftali Bennett became prime minister, with Mr Lapid as his foreign minister.

But the coalition collapsed after months of infighting, and Mr Bennett agreed to step aside for Mr Lapid until the election.

Mr Lapid worked hard to solidify his credentials as a statesman while foreign minister.

His aides believe the private face time, public appearances and demonstrations of friendship with Mr Biden – who, at 79, is making his 10th trip to Israel – will strengthen that image and get the electorate more comfortable with the idea of Mr Lapid as their leader.

However, Mr Netanyahu is running for prime minister again, and opinion polls have projected that his conservative Likud party will win the most seats in the next election, well ahead of Mr Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid party.

Neither party is poised to singlehandedly capture the majority of seats needed to form a government, and it is unclear whether either man could cobble together a ruling coalition with smaller parties.

Mr Biden played down the political uncertainty in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 that aired on Wednesday.

“We’re committed to the state, not an individual leader,” he said.

Mr Biden said on Thursday of his meeting with Mr Lapid: “We had a good beginning of a long, god willing, relationship.”

Mr Biden is expected to meet only briefly with Mr Netanyahu, with whom who he has had a rocky relationship in the past.

Most notably, when Mr Netanyahu was prime minister, his government approved a massive settlement project in East Jerusalem while Mr Biden was visiting the country in 2010.

Mr Biden, then vice president, was infuriated.

Much like Mr Lapid, Mr Biden also faces a political threat from his predecessor.

Mr Trump, an ally of Mr Netanyahu who still enjoys strong support from Republican voters despite his attempt to overturn the last election, may run for another term.

Asked by Channel 12 if he expected a rematch, Mr Biden replied: “I’m not predicting, but I would not be disappointed.”

Given the US’s status as Israel’s closest and most important ally, Mr Biden is at the centre of the country’s attention during his visit.

Israel staged an elaborate welcoming ceremony for him at the Tel Aviv airport, including a red carpet and a band that played the national anthem of both countries.

Major television channels set up special live coverage of Mr Biden’s arrival, and even broadcast a non-stop loop of his motorcade travelling on the motorway to Jerusalem.

Mr Biden can also expect to meet numerous politicians eager to have their photo taken with him, or perhaps share an earful about his administration’s attempt to rejuvenate the Iran nuclear deal.

Israel was opposed to the original nuclear deal, which was reached under President Obama in 2015, because its limitations on Iran’s nuclear enrichment would expire and the agreement did not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme or military activities in the region.

Instead of the US re-entering the deal, which Mr Trump withdrew from in 2018, Israel would prefer strict sanctions in the hopes of leading to a more sweeping accord.

Mr Biden will also receive the nation’s top civilian honour, the presidential medal of honour, from Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

He is also scheduled to meet with US athletes who are participating in the Maccabiah Games.