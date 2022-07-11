Sri Lanka president and prime minister agree to resign amid angry protests

Police officers and people walk past a vandalised entrance to the president’s official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022

The two men at the centre of the turmoil brought about by the Sri Lanka’s economic collapse have promised they will heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country’s most influential family who was still clinging to power, said he would leave office on Wednesday.

Mr Rajapaksa’s chosen prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abys, said he would depart as soon as opposition parties agree on a unity government.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s whereabouts is currently unknown (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

It comes after the country’s crisis peaked over the weekend with massive crowds descending on the capital, Colombo, and breaking into Mr Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupying his seaside office.

Hours later, as leaders of political parties in parliament called for both leaders to step down, protesters also stormed Mr Wickremesinghe’s residence and set it on fire.

Protesters swim in a pool at the president’s official complex (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Saturday’s chaotic scenes were the culmination of months of protests.