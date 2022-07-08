Almost 1,000 firefighters battle massive fire in south-east France

Trees burning during a fire near Bordezac in southern France

Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes have been battling a large forest fire in south-east France that has forced the evacuation of nearby villages.

Thirteen firefighters have been injured in Bordezac, the village where the fire started.

Overall, 18 firefighters have been hurt amid several forest fires that have burned for days in the region, according to France Info.

Firefighters tackling the blaze (SDIS30/AP)

The weather — drought, heat and strong winds — is complicating efforts to contain the blaze in the Gard region but its fire service said prospects were “more favourable” on Friday.

Other smaller fires have been extinguished.

The service said more than 1,500 acres have burned so far.

Nearby villages have been evacuated and motorways closed as more than 900 firefighters and two planes fight the flames.

Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes battled a large forest fire on Friday (SDIS30/AP)

Laurent Joseph, a top official in the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhone region, told BFM TV that authorities expect to deal with the fire “for several days”.

The fire threatens the Cevennes, a mountainous region partially protected as a Unesco World Heritage site that crosses a large section of south-east France.