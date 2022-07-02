Elon Musk meets the Pope before using Twitter to announce the audience

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose 44 billion US dollar (£36.4 billion) bid to buy Twitter remains in limbo, used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis.

“Honoured to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk tweeted of the Friday afternoon audience, alongside a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children.

The Vatican did not announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed.

Musk’s tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice, suggesting he might have had other stops on his tour.

Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives.

A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God’s creation.