Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bodies of two of three missing children found in Minnesota lake

World NewsPublished:

The chain of events began on Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Friends and family gathered at Vadnais Lake after news of a dead child being pulled out of the lake broke
Friends and family gathered at Vadnais Lake after news of a dead child being pulled out of the lake broke

The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, with searchers still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing.

Their names have not been released.

The chain of events began on Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children and a search began.

Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake
Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune/AP)

Maplewood Police Lt Joe Steiner said the woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake at around 4pm on Friday.

The shoes of the children were found on the shore.

A search of the lake found one child’s body on Friday evening.

A second body was found overnight.

Searchers from several organisations were busy on Saturday looking for the third, as well as the mother.

Authorities believe all three children were under the age of five.

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Ramsey County sheriff Bob Fletcher said at a press conference on Friday.

He called the deaths a “likely triple homicide”.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News