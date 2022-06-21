Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Gem, which accommodates 2,000 people.

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming

The maiden voyage of a cruise ship starring a boatload of musical theatre stars, including Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Lena Hall, will set sail next spring.

The Broadway Cruise – heading roundtrip from New York City to Bermuda from March 31 to April 5 2023 – will also feature Tony nominees Joshua Henry, Taylor Louderman and Jeremy Jordan, as well as Broadway favourites Randy Rainbow and Sierra Boggess.

Producers promise “intimate and grand-scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent” as well as “tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today”.

Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage and Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine will discuss the art of the dance.

Top row from left, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, bottom row from left, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan and Taylor Louderman, who will take part in The Broadway Cruise
Top row from left, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, bottom row from left, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan and Taylor Louderman, who will take part in The Broadway Cruise (AP)

Chris Jahnke will serve as music director.

The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Gem, which accommodates 2,000 people.

Cabin prices begin at 1,165 dollars (£950) per person.

The trip was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise ships were an early source of outbreaks at the start of the pandemic.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a no-sail order in March 2020, prompting a standstill that ended in June 2021 as cruise ships began to leave US ports with new health and safety requirements.

All guests 12 and over – and all artists and crew – aboard The Broadway Cruise are required to be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination to board.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News