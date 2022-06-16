McDonald’s to pay France £1bn in tax fraud case

Oxford Street Stores Stock

McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay more than 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.

A Paris court approved the settlement on Thursday, the national financial prosecutor’s office said.

McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with tax authorities.

The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.

The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations.

The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009 to 2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.

McDonald’s said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros (£1.8 billion) in taxes over that period. It did not comment on the accusations.