Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kamala Harris to launch task force to combat online abuse and harassment

World NewsPublished:

The US vice president aims to produce a set of steps that the federal government can take to tackle the issue.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris

US vice president Kamala Harris will launch a new task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse, senior Biden administration officials have said.

Although the problem is not new, it has taken on new urgency following shooting massacres in Texas and New York that followed misogynist and racist commentary on social media and message boards.

The National Security Council is working with the White House Gender Policy Council on the initiative, and attorney general Merrick Garland and surgeon general Vivek Murthy were scheduled to attend the first meeting on Thursday.

Also present will be Sloane Stephens, a black tennis player who has faced a torrent of racist abuse after losing matches.

The task force is intended to develop, over the next 180 days, recommendations for next steps that the federal government can take to combat the problem, said the administration officials, who insisted on anonymity to speak before the launch announcement.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News