Human remains found in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

Firefighters arrive at a camp set up by Indigenous people to search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Brazil’s justice minister says police have reported finding human remains in their Amazon search, but they have not been identified yet.

Anderson Torres said the human remains were found in a remote part of the Amazon near where British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira disappeared on June 5.

“I have just been informed by the federal police that ‘human remains have been found at the place where there digging was being made.’” he said on Twitter. “Those will be submitted to forensics.”

??Acabo de ser informado pela @policiafederal que “remanescentes humanos foram encontrados no local, onde estavam sendo feitas as escavações”. Eles serão submetidos à perícia. Ainda hoje, os responsáveis pelas investigações farão uma entrevista coletiva em Manaus. — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) June 15, 2022

No further details were immediately available, but federal police have scheduled a news conference.

On Wednesday, police took a suspect out on the river toward search parties looking for Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte witnessed police taking the suspect, who was in a hood, on a boat.