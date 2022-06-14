Notification Settings

Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida

World NewsPublished:

The 44-year-old also faces charges of driving while a licence was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driving licence.

Pro Wrestler DUI Arrest
Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida.

Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early on Monday after Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The county is home to Daytona Beach.

Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy in action (Alamy/PA)

Besides driving under the influence, Hardy faces charges of driving while a licence was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driving licence.

Jail records show he was released on a 3,500 dollar (£2,900) bond.

Court records show that Hardy lives in Cameron, North Carolina.

He has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother Matt Hardy for matches.

