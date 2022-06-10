Texas school shooting teacher ‘dedicated herself to family and students’

Texas School Shooting

The funeral for a teacher killed in the Texas school shooting has been told how she loved her dog, hiking and exercising – but mostly, she loved her family and her students.

A funeral Mass was held on Friday for Eva Mireles, 44, who was killed on May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.

Ms Mireles was finishing up her 17th year of teaching. The school district’s superintendent, Hal Harrell, remembered Ms Mireles and Ms Garcia as teachers who “poured their heart and soul” into their work.

An obituary for Ms Mireles said she “dedicated herself to her wonderful family and amazing students”.

A memorial at Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP)

She enjoyed Crossfit, hiking and spending time with her dog, Kane.

“Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment,” the obituary stated.

A relative, 34-year-old Amber Ybarra of San Antonio, remembered Ms Mireles as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous… She is definitely going to be very missed,” Ms Ybarra said.

Ms Mireles’ enthusiasm came through in a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote.