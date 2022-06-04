China prepares to finish work on its orbiting space station

??astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will carry out #Shenzhou14 spaceflight mission: China Manned Space Agency

Chen once participated in Shenzhou-11 mission and Liu the Shenzhou-9 mission, and Cai is a newcomer to space.

The trio will stay in orbit for 6 months. pic.twitter.com/uosB0ALkba

— Chinese Embassy in Switzerland (@ChinaEmbinCH) June 4, 2022