North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen on Platinum Jubilee

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter congratulating the Queen as the UK began a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that Mr Kim sent a letter congratulating the Queen and the British people.

North Korea and Britain established diplomatic relations in 2000 and have maintained embassies in each other’s capitals despite a steady decline in bilateral ties.

The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

North Korea’s relations with the West have worsened in recent years as it accelerated its nuclear weapons and missile development in a push to acquire an arsenal that could threaten the United States and its allies in Asia.