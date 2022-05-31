Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Deutsche Bank and subsidiary raided over ‘greenwashing’ claims

World NewsPublished:

Frankfurt prosecutors said the probe focused on allegations of investment fraud, but no specific suspects had been identified yet.

The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt
The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt

Authorities in Germany raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS on Tuesday following claims that it was exaggerating the sustainable credentials of some of the products it sold.

German news agency dpa quoted Frankfurt prosecutors saying the probe focused on allegations of investment fraud, but no specific suspects had been identified yet.

A former manager in charge of sustainability at DWS has claimed that the asset management firm exaggerated the environmental and climate credentials of certain funds — referred to as “greenwashing”.

“The measures of the Public Prosecutors are directed against unknown people in connection with greenwashing allegations against DWS,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

“DWS said that they have continuously co-operated fully with all relevant regulators and authorities on this matter and will continue to do so.”

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News