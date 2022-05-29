Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort on Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers killed during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Their visit to Uvalde, Texas, comes less than two weeks after Mr Biden comforted the families of 10 people shot to death at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Outside Robb Elementary School, Mr Biden stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and the first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign.

They viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, and the first lady touched the children’s photos as the couple moved along the row.

“Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died,” Mr Biden said on Saturday in a commencement address at the University of Delaware.

“We have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”

After visiting the memorial, Mr Biden arrived for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a teacher nearby held up a sign that said, “Mr. President, thank you for coming. I’m a teacher.”