Several injured in train and bus collision in southern Germany

World NewsPublished:

The incident took place in Blaustein, near the city of Ulm.

Germany Train Accident

Several people have been injured after a train collided with a bus and derailed at a crossing in southern Germany, police said.

The train struck the bus, which was carrying no passengers, at Blaustein, near the city of Ulm, the German news agency dpa reported.

The bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured.

Several people were injured in the accident (dpa via AP)

The driver and several passengers on the train were also injured. The bus caught fire and was entirely burned out.

Police said that there had initially been a motorcycle accident near to the scene, and emergency services and a rescue helicopter were on the scene.

The bus was stopped on the tracks when the gates were lowered, officers said.

