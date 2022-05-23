Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Washington sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The lawsuit maintains he was aware of the potential dangers of sharing Facebook users’ data.

Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg

The District of Columbia has sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

DC attorney general Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Mr Zuckerberg in DC Superior Court.

The lawsuit maintains that Mr Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving Cambridge Analytica.

(Alamy/PA)

The data-mining firm gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world”, the lawsuit says.

Mr Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Mr Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News