US stocks suffer as Target’s woes renew inflation fears

NYSE to set up Belfast outpost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points on Wednesday, as big earnings misses by Target and other major retailers stoked investors’ fears that surging inflation could cut deeply into corporate profits.

The broad sell-off erased gains from a solid rally a day earlier, the latest volatile day-to-day swing for stocks in recent weeks amid a deepening market slump.

The S&P 500 fell 3.8% as of 1:53pm Eastern Time. The benchmark index is now down 18% from the record high it reached at the beginning of the year. That is shy of the 20% decline that is considered a bear market.

The Dow was down 1,092 points, or 3.3%, at 31,565, and the Nasdaq fell 4.5%.

Retailers were among the biggest decliners after Target plunged following a grim quarterly earnings report.

The retailer lost a quarter of its value after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts’ forecasts, while citing higher costs.

Target said its operating margin for the first quarter was 5.3%. It had been expecting 8% or higher.

The report comes a day after Walmart said its profit took a hit from higher costs. The nation’s largest retailer fell 6.7%, adding to its losses from Tuesday.

The weak reports stoked concerns that persistently rising inflation is putting a tighter squeeze on a wide range of businesses and could cut deeper into their profits.

Retailers had some of the biggest losses. Dollar Tree fell 16.3% and Dollar General slumped 12.1%. Best Buy fell 11.4% and Amazon fell 6.3%.

Makers of household goods and grocery stores also fell sharply. Kroger slipped 5.8% and Procter & Gamble fell 5.6%.

Technology stocks, which led the market rally a day earlier, were the biggest drag on the S&P 500. Apple lost 4.9%.

All told, more than 95% of stocks in the S&P 500 were down. Utilities also weighed down the index, though not nearly as much as the other 10 sectors, as investors shifted money to investments that are considered less risky.