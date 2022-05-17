Notification Settings

Eagles Of Death Metal performers give evidence in Paris attacks trial

World News

Extremist from the so-called Islamic State group stormed their gig at the Bataclan theatre and killed scores of people.

The Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Performers from California rock band Eagles Of Death Metal gave evidence in a Paris court about the night so-called Islamic State group extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theatre, killing scores of people in France’s worst attack in generations.

The band members, singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo, are among the survivors and witnesses to the November 13 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case.

The sole surviving member of the attack team, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant.

He has been defiant and contradictory in his evidence, but he broke down in court last month and asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

France Paris Attacks Trial
Eagles Of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes, left, and guitarist Eden Galindo, right, answer reporters outside the special court room (Christophe Ena/AP)

All the other attackers blew themselves up or were killed by police.

Survivors and families of victims see the exceptional, months-long trial as a crucial chance for justice and closure seven years after the attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium, which killed 130 people.

The trial began in September and is expected to wrap up next month.

