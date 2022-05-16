Sweden joins Finland in seeking Nato membership

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for Nato membership in Stockholm

Sweden’s prime minister has announced that Sweden will join Finland in seeking Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The historic shift, which comes after more than 200 years of military non-alignment in the Nordic country, is likely to upset Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We will inform Nato that we want to become a member of the alliance,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

The announcement came after a debate in parliament earlier on Monday showed that there is huge support for joining Nato.

Out of Sweden’s eight parties, only two smaller left-leaning parties opposed it.

On Sunday, the Swedish Social Democrats broke with the party’s long-standing position that Sweden must remain non-aligned, paving the way for a clear majority for Nato membership in the parliament.

The move in Sweden came after neighbouring Finland announced on Sunday that it too would seek to join the 30-country alliance.