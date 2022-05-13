Notification Settings

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

World NewsPublished:

The move came as hundreds of healthcare workers rallied outside the courthouse.

Nurse’s Error Tennessee

A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient has been sentenced to three years of probation.

The move came as hundreds of healthcare workers rallied outside the courthouse, warning that criminalising such mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals.

A state judge imposed the sentence on RaDonda Vaught after she apologised to relatives of the victim, Charlene Murphey, and said she will be forever haunted by her mistake.

Some family members said Ms Murphey would not have wanted her jailed.

