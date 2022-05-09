Hong Kong leader says Chinese patriots now firmly in charge

John Lee and Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said Chinese patriots are now firmly in charge of the city following the election of its new leader, who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing from start to finish.

Ms Lam’s comments came a day after a carefully vetted election committee voted overwhelmingly to approve John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

The crackdown led to the imposition by Beijing of a sweeping National Security Law and the reorganisation of the regional legislature.

Mr Lee was elected as the city’s next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee (AP)

Political opponents were subsequently jailed, dissenting voices were silenced and the organised opposition quashed.

Appearing with Mr Lee, Ms Lam said such changes were necessary to restore order and stability in the Asian financial hub.

“I want to thank the central government again for taking resolute measures when Hong Kong faced unprecedented challenges,” said Ms Lam, who is stepping away after a single five-year term as leader.

“It formulated the National Security Law, which helped Hong Kong transform from chaos to order, and also improved Hong Kong’s electoral system so that we can achieve long-term peace and stability,” Ms Lam said.

Mr Lee took 99% of the vote from the selection committee (AP)

Mr Lee won more than 99% of the vote cast by the 1,500 members of the election committee.

While China cited the need to restore order as the motivation for political change in Hong Kong, the demand that only patriots – defined as those loyal to the ruling Communist Party – could hold office was a central theme.

The establishment of the political system of “patriots running Hong Kong” is vital for Hong Kong’s future, Ms Lam said.

Mr Lee will replace Ms Lam on July 1 and take over a city that has in the past five years been through the tumultuous days of the 2019 pro-democracy protests, the ensuing crackdown and the recent coronavirus outbreak that overwhelmed Hong Kong’s healthcare system and prompted Beijing to send in medics and build temporary quarantine facilities.

Hong Kong will mark 25 years since the handover of British rule this year (AP)

The handover of power will incorporate the formation of a new government, the continuation of epidemic control measures and preparations for the 25th anniversary celebration of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule.

Mr Lee said he and Ms Lam exchanged views on forming a new government during their Monday morning meeting, but gave no indication of any new direction for his administration.

He has said he wants to ensure Hong Kong’s position as a centre for financial deal-making while improving quality of life for the 7.4 million citizens of one of the world’s most expensive cities.

However, national security concerns are expected to trump all other issues, fuelling speculation about a further deterioration of civil rights, free speech and the rule of law.